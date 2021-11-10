Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 100.19%.
Obsidian Energy stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.