Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 100.19%.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

