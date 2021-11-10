Oikos Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $22,740.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00103427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,974.35 or 0.99711883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.01 or 0.06997413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020361 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 196,828,196 coins and its circulating supply is 186,693,487 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.