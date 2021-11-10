OLO (NYSE:OLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OLO updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 2,323,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,196. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,085 shares of company stock worth $18,812,814.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

