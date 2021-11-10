Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00005083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.20 or 0.00424322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,286 coins and its circulating supply is 562,970 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

