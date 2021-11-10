Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of OMCL traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,519. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.57.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

