Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncorus in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ONCR stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $287.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 39.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oncorus by 149.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

