OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Up 1.7% This Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $821,882.96 and approximately $108,192.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00212740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00091163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.