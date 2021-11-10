OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells $666,850.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,856. The stock has a market cap of $747.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. FMR LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

