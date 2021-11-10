Oppenheimer Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $185.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,227,158 shares of company stock worth $161,003,751. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

