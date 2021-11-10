O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.27.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $643.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $616.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

