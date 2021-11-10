OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $68,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

