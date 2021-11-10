Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,521,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

