Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.41.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $36.38 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.