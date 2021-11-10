Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$45.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$13.49 and a 12-month high of C$50.27. The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.18%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

