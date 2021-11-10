Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $59,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

