Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Melissa Weiler Purchases 10,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 2,745,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

