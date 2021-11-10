Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 115,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

