Oxen (OXEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,363.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $50.26 million and approximately $82,363.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,904.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.40 or 0.07092588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00407689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.37 or 0.01032857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00412040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.00273634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00218412 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,860,146 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

