PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Christopher D. Blake Sells 3,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

