PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $433,903.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00097780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,719.94 or 1.01979877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.81 or 0.07067846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020214 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

