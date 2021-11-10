Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Globant were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $354.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.72. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

