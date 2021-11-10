Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $837.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.56.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

