Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,119 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

