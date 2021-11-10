Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 831 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

