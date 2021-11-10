Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $440,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

HOMB opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

