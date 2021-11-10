Pangolin Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $117.30 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00002957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00075600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00100774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,349.24 or 0.99900695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,661.04 or 0.07018035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,719,779 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

