Pantheon Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,435. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.09 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.