Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 1.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 3,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

