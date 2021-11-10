Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.53. 17,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

