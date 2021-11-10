Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $442,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,619. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

