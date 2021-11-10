Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $206.42. The stock had a trading volume of 466,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,553. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

