Pantheon Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 775 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.09. The company had a trading volume of 364,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,180. The firm has a market cap of $921.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock valued at $798,317,052. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

