Pantheon Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 32.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,962,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after buying an additional 157,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. 28,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

