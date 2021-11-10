Papa John’s International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

PZZA stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

