Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.90. The company had a trading volume of 89,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.35. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$24.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,643.

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

