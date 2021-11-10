Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

POU traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.11. 81,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,604. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$24.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.39.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,646.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,643.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

