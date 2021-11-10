Paramount Resources (PRMRF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF):

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 1,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 3.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

