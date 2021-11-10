Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $327.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.89 and its 200-day moving average is $301.22. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

