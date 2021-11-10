Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on November 15th (NASDAQ:PCXCU)

Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:PCXCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 15th. Parsec Capital Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PCXCU stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

