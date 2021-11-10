Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $11,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

