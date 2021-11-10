Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael A. Kitson Sells 4,022 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

