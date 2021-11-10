PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day moving average of $270.04. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 130,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in PayPal by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.