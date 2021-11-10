PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $264.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $340.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.77.

PayPal stock opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

