PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $687.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.40 million and the highest is $864.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

