Peabody Energy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BTU opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

