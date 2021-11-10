Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.30

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 420201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 488,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,084 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,235,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

