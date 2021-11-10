Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 154764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.85.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

The company has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -688.52%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.