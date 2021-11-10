Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $184.59 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $16,002.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $184.59 or 0.00275183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00225694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.