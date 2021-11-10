Peter Hames Purchases 8,000 Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Stock

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) insider Peter Hames purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,840 ($54,664.23).

VOF opened at GBX 519 ($6.78) on Wednesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523.55 ($6.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 463.35. The company has a market capitalization of £862.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

