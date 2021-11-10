Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 19,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

